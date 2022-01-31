State Legislatures discuss new voting rights bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday began what’s expected to be a two week long trial over recent changes to election laws passed by state lawmakers in 2021. Key issues to be challenged are drop boxes, vote by mail ballots and who can return by mail ballots.

Changes made after 2020 have advocated in Federal Court protesting. “We don’t like to ascribe intent, but it’s odd this bill would move forward after so many voted by mail in record numbers,” says Brad Ashwell of All Voting is Local.

In 2020, nearly nine million Floridians voted early or by mail compared to the one-point-nine million who voted in person.

Senate Bill 90 is making its way through the 2021 session. The new law requires drop boxes at supervisors office to be monitored by a person 24/7, while elsewhere drop boxes can only be used during early voting hours.

“It’s a solution looking a problem,” said Ashwell. The votings right advocate worries that the new legislation before the court will make voting harder.

Sponsor of the bill Dennis Baxley however says he’s proud of the bill. “I’m very proud after going through some tough elections, that we had a smooth one and I want to protect what is working well.”

There are new requirements and notices and that third party voting groups must give applicants they sign up, including disclosing to applicants that their application may not be turned in on time.

“There is no question Senate Bill 90 makes it harder for people to vote, whether it be registering to vote, making it harder for third party voter registration groups to operate, or to vote by mail, making drop boxes less accessible,” said Ashwell.

The League of Women Voters President Cecelia Scoon was the first to testify. During her testimony she said that her volunteers where embarrassed when they tell a voter that the organization may not turn in their application.

While lawmakers are in the middle of the 2022 session, no major election legislation has been introduced yet.

