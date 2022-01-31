Advertisement

State Legislatures discuss new voting rights bill

Florida Capitol
Florida Capitol(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday began what’s expected to be a two week long trial over recent changes to election laws passed by state lawmakers in 2021. Key issues to be challenged are drop boxes, vote by mail ballots and who can return by mail ballots.

Changes made after 2020 have advocated in Federal Court protesting. “We don’t like to ascribe intent, but it’s odd this bill would move forward after so many voted by mail in record numbers,” says Brad Ashwell of All Voting is Local.

In 2020, nearly nine million Floridians voted early or by mail compared to the one-point-nine million who voted in person.

Senate Bill 90 is making its way through the 2021 session. The new law requires drop boxes at supervisors office to be monitored by a person 24/7, while elsewhere drop boxes can only be used during early voting hours.

“It’s a solution looking a problem,” said Ashwell. The votings right advocate worries that the new legislation before the court will make voting harder.

Sponsor of the bill Dennis Baxley however says he’s proud of the bill. “I’m very proud after going through some tough elections, that we had a smooth one and I want to protect what is working well.”

There are new requirements and notices and that third party voting groups must give applicants they sign up, including disclosing to applicants that their application may not be turned in on time.

“There is no question Senate Bill 90 makes it harder for people to vote, whether it be registering to vote, making it harder for third party voter registration groups to operate, or to vote by mail, making drop boxes less accessible,” said Ashwell.

The League of Women Voters President Cecelia Scoon was the first to testify. During her testimony she said that her volunteers where embarrassed when they tell a voter that the organization may not turn in their application.

While lawmakers are in the middle of the 2022 session, no major election legislation has been introduced yet.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Precious Charlton was arrested Saturday on felony murder and drug charges.
UPDATE: Police arrest 24-year-old following shooting death of FAMU grad student
Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna...
Gretna PD: man killed in shooting following dispute at business, suspect arrested following standoff
Tallahassee Police are investigating a death on East Tennessee Street.
TPD working death investigation on East Tennessee Street
Authorities are searching for a missing 9-year-old in Live Oak.
Missing Child Alert issued for Live Oak 9-year-old
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Crash in Gadsden County leaves a 19-year-old with serious injuries

Latest News

Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of Stuckey Avenue.
UPDATE: Second arrest made in Stuckey Ave. shooting that killed FAMU grad student
‘Concerning’ numbers: TPD reports 26 shootings this month
‘Concerning’ numbers: TPD reports 26 shootings this month
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Buy the Book