Advertisement

TPD working death investigation on East Tennessee Street

Tallahassee Police are investigating a death on East Tennessee Street.
Tallahassee Police are investigating a death on East Tennessee Street.(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A death investigation is underway on East Tennessee Street, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

According to a Facebook post from TPD, officers are working an investigation in the 1100 Block of East Tennessee Street. A woman died and authorities are working to determine cause of death.

Police say foul play cannot be ruled out at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call TPD at (850) 891-4200. They can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna...
Gretna PD: man killed in shooting following dispute at business, suspect arrested following standoff
The woman who was killed Wednesday in the 1200 block of Stuckey Avenue was 21-year-old MaKayla...
UPDATE: Stuckey Ave. shooting victim identified as FAMU grad student
Authorities are searching for a missing 9-year-old in Live Oak.
Missing Child Alert issued for Live Oak 9-year-old
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Crash in Gadsden County leaving a 19-year-old with serious injuries
Tallahassee police investigate shooting near FAMU’s campus.
UPDATE: Teen boy dies after shooting near FAMU’s campus

Latest News

Sunday morning was downright chilly, but warmer weather is on the way. Meteorologist Charles...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 30
Sunday morning was downright chilly, but warmer weather is on the way. Meteorologist Charles...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 30
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Crash in Gadsden County leaving a 19-year-old with serious injuries
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Semi crash in Franklin County