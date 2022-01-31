TPD working death investigation on East Tennessee Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A death investigation is underway on East Tennessee Street, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

According to a Facebook post from TPD, officers are working an investigation in the 1100 Block of East Tennessee Street. A woman died and authorities are working to determine cause of death.

Police say foul play cannot be ruled out at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call TPD at (850) 891-4200. They can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

