UPDATE: Second arrest made in Stuckey Ave. shooting that killed FAMU grad student
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second person has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Florida A&M graduate student MaKayla Bryant.
Tallahassee police arrested Khalil Ogilvie on Monday, according to a release.
Ogilvie allegedly approached a vehicle Bryant was in, and attempted to rob the driver, who police identified as Precious Charlton.
According to the press release, Ogilvie and Bryant grappled over a gun and it went off.
Ogilvie faces a first-degree felony murder charge.
Charlton was charged with one count of third-degree felony murder and drug possession with intent to sell.
