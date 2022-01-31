Advertisement

UPDATE: Second arrest made in Stuckey Ave. shooting that killed FAMU grad student

Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of Stuckey Avenue.
Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of Stuckey Avenue.(Brandon Spencer)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second person has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Florida A&M graduate student MaKayla Bryant.

Tallahassee police arrested Khalil Ogilvie on Monday, according to a release.

Ogilvie allegedly approached a vehicle Bryant was in, and attempted to rob the driver, who police identified as Precious Charlton.

According to the press release, Ogilvie and Bryant grappled over a gun and it went off.

Ogilvie faces a first-degree felony murder charge.

Charlton was charged with one count of third-degree felony murder and drug possession with intent to sell.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

