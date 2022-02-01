2022 Seminole football schedule unveiled, FSU to host Florida on Black Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2022 ACC Football schedule has been unveiled including the season’s matchups for Florida State.

The Seminoles out of conference slate was already set with a Week 0 matchup against Duquesne at Doak Campbell Stadium before facing off against LSU in Week 1 on Sunday, September 4th at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

FSU bookends the season with its other two OOC games, welcoming Louisiana-Lafayette to Tallahassee before hosting Florida in a game now moved to primetime on Black Friday, November 25th. It will be the first meeting between the ‘Noles and Gators not contested on a Saturday since January 2nd, 1992 when the two rematched in the Sugar Bowl after meeting in Tallahassee ranked number one and number two the prior November.

FSU has a week two bye before opening ACC play on Friday, September 16th on the road at Louisville followed by contests vs. Boston College, vs. Wake Forest, at NC State and home against Clemson with a second bye week (to make up for the Week 0 contest) on the week of October 22nd before finishing up the conference slate vs. Georgia Tech, at Miami (FL) and at Syracuse.

The full schedule can be seen below...

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME 8/27/21 Duquesne HOME TBD 9/4/21 (SUN) LSU NEUTRAL (NEW ORLEANS, LA) TBD BYE 9/17/21 (FRI) LOUISVILLE ROAD TBD 9/24/21 BOSTON COLLEGE HOME TBD 10/1/21 WAKE FOREST HOME TBD 10/8/21 NC STATE ROAD TBD 10/15/21 CLEMSON HOME TBD BYE 10/29/21 GEORGIA TECH HOME TBD 11/5/21 MIAMI (FL) AWAY TBD 11/11/21 SYRACUSE AWAY TBD 11/19/21 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE HOME TBD 11/25/21 (FRI) FLORIDA HOME TBD

