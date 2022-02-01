Arrest made in Saturday shooting at West Tennessee and Basin streets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it has arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a Saturday shooting near the intersection of West Tennessee and Basin streets.

Zacquize Harace was arrested on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, according to the arrest affidavit. He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to police, officers sent to the area of the shooting found several 9mm shell casings and broken glass in the street. The Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare emergency room contacted police to let them know a man just arrived at their location with a gunshot wound to the arm, and officers were able to determine he was the victim of this shooting, court documents say.

The victim told TPD he was driving home on West Tennessee Street from a nearby concert when he pulled into the turn lane to go north on Basin Street. The arrest affidavit says the victim accidentally bumped the back of a vehicle in front of him, and the driver of that vehicle came out to confront the victim.

The driver robbed the victim by grabbing items out of their pants, then went back to the car where someone handed him a gun. The driver then shot at the victim, hitting his driver’s door window and right arm, according to the arrest affidavit. The suspect hopped in his car and drove away north on Basin Street, while the victim drove home and was then taken to the ER, court documents say.

The victim told police he was familiar with one of the suspects in the car. The affidavit states the victim saw this person at least once a week at the Griffin Heights Apartments, near the D building.

The victim didn’t know the person’s name, but described him as a black man with short, matted deadlock-style hair, the affidavit says.

TPD also spoke to an Uber Eats driver who witnessed the incident from the Taco Bell at the intersection of West Tennessee and Basin streets. This witness told police they saw the robbery and shooting. They also provided suspect and vehicle descriptions for police, the affidavit says.

An officer reviewed camera footage from the area, and at 3:29 a.m. on the video, they saw a black, 2-door BMW drive away from the scene, as well as the victim’s car, the affidavit says.

TPD found the registered owner of the BMW and showed the victim a picture of him, the affidavit says. The victim said that person was not the man he knew but was 100% certain this was the person who shot him, the affidavit says.

Police searched the suspect’s name on social media and found his Instagram account. The affidavit says the account had a video of the suspect with another man at what appeared to be Baja’s Night Club for a concert.

The victim also attended the concert at Baja’s that night, the affidavit says. Police identified the other man in the video as Zacquize Harace. Harace matched the victim’s and witness’ description of one of the suspects, according to the affidavit. Police also learned Harace lives at 1010 Basin St., the court document states.

“The victim identified Harace with 110% certainty as the male who handed the gun, used to shoot him, to the suspect,” the affidavit says.

The affidavit says Harace was previously convicted of assaulting an officer and fleeing law enforcement at high speed in Leon County on May 17, 2018.

