Advertisement

Cold temperatures impacting blueberry, citrus crops across South Ga. region

WALB spoke with Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black about how the cold may have impacted several agricultural growers across the region.
By Jim Wallace
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Recently, there were hard freeze cold temperatures in South Georgia. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black about how it may have impacted several agricultural growers across the region.

“Commissioner, what do we know so far?” asked Wallace.

“Jim, the focus has been on blueberry and citrus. We got some really good reports yesterday [Sunday] morning from the ground. We’ve got some fields I know that was as low as 16 degrees, which is bizarre. It was colder in South Georgia than in many parts of North Georgia. There was also a mixture of growers, particularly blueberries. Do I run the sprinklers or do I not? So we know there were producers that chose both methods. Talked with Mike Bruorton down in Fargo with Superior Berries. And they felt pretty confident. They ran sprinklers. I think Mike’s got about 600 acres of blueberries. He was cautiously optimistic on his early, May varieties. Maybe 10 or 20 percent, he was thinking his assessment yesterday morning was a little more optimistic than I expected. And I feel like the Rabbit Eye later in June is going to be ok. I know they are doing an assessment. Pretty much the same up the road with Joe Cornelius in Waycross. They are thinking could have in a 40 percent range. I’ve heard some even 50 percent on those early season varieties but then not too much on the Rabbit Eyes later on. I know they are doing an assessment,” Commissioner Black responded.

“The Chairman of our Blueberry Commission is Jerome Crosby. Jerome is in Berrien County and Atkinson County. He has got some damage, but these percentages being optimistic on the 30 percent side, up to I have heard some 50 percent, they are worried about. That may be what we are looking at early on. The silver lining in this is maybe we can avoid any more episodes like this moving forward, that allows the fruit to size up. We could have a little more weight and actually might be a way to redeem the season that way. A little bigger fruit, you don’t make it up on volume, maybe make it up on size,” he added.

“Commissioner Gary Black, thank you for your update on agriculture, the number one industry in the state,” Wallace said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Precious Charlton was arrested Saturday on felony murder and drug charges.
UPDATE: Police arrest 24-year-old following shooting death of FAMU grad student
Zacquize Harace was arrested on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, according to the arrest affidavit. He...
Arrest made in Saturday shooting at West Tennessee and Basin streets
26-year-old Khalil Ogilvie faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a FAMU...
UPDATE: Second arrest made in Stuckey Ave. shooting that killed FAMU grad student
Jina Baumgardner and Tara Cook are both in TMH following a serious crash in Woodville last week.
‘I’m a nervous wreck’: Woodville man prays for miracle after a crash seriously injures his fiancée and kids
Henry Pike (far left) was allegedly killed by Sedric Thomas (far right), a recently fired...
Friend of victim in Gretna business shooting says he was a Kentucky truck driving business owner

Latest News

A woman named Joanna Causey, 53, of Port Saint Joe, has won the $1 million top prize in a...
Port Saint Joe woman wins $1 million in Florida Lottery
What's Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022
What’s Brewing? Feb. 2, 2022
What's Brewing? Feb. 2, 2022
What's Brewing? Feb. 2, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: Feb. 2, 2022
Federal investigators are looking into a series of bomb threats at multiple historically Black...
FAMU students react to the bomb threats at 13 HBCUs across the country