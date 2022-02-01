Advertisement

FHP: 4 killed in Calhoun County crash

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says four people died in a crash on State Road 20 in Calhoun County Monday night.

Troopers say a pickup truck driven by a man from Panama City was traveling eastbound on SR-20, just west of NW Williard Smith Road, when he left his lane and hit the left side of a sedan heading west.

He then continued on to hit the front of a vehicle also heading westbound behind that sedan, the crash report states.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 63-year-old woman from Marianna was killed in the crash, as were the passengers of the vehicle. Those passengers were an 80-year-old man and woman from Marianna.

FHP’s crash report indicates the driver of the pickup truck also died in this crash.

Troopers say this crash happened around 7:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31.

