Friend of victim in Gretna business shooting say he was a Kentucky truck driving business owner

Henry Pike (far left) was allegedly killed by Sedric Thomas (far right), a recently fired...
Henry Pike (far left) was allegedly killed by Sedric Thomas (far right), a recently fired employee of his trucking business in Gretna over the weekend.(For WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A longtime friend of Henry Pike says he is the man who was shot and killed outside a Gadsden County business over the weekend.

Brian Wilson told WCTV’s sister station WFIE that he knew Pike since high school, and was shocked to hear what had happened.

Wilson repeated what Gretna police said Saturday night: the suspect, Sedric Thomas, was a recently fired employee who was asked to return property.

According to Wilson, Pike hired Thomas to work for his transportation company based in Robards, Kentucky.

“We couldn’t believe it, because this is a man who works seven days a week, and doesn’t do anything bad to anybody, and he trains this guy. We were just devastated,” Wilson said.

Gretna Police previously said Thomas reported the shooting himself and was arrested later Saturday after a brief standoff with GCSO deputies.

Court records show Thomas is charged with second degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

