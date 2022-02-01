Advertisement

Fundraiser collects more than $17K for Florida Sun Estates tenants facing rent hike

Florida Sun Estates
Florida Sun Estates(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fundraiser has collected thousands of dollars for tenants facing large rent increases under new management at the Florida Sun Estates mobile home park.

The park used to be known as The Meadows, and residents told WCTV the new ownership group doubled rent for some tenants and also required them to buy their trailer or move out. Otherwise, they’ll be evicted.

“From $339 a month to $889 a month, and we couldn’t afford to pay that,” Joyce McMillian told WCTV earlier in January.

“It’s so many empty trailers with teddy bears and bikes,” resident Chanice Johnson said last week.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, residents and elected officials gathered at the mobile home park to hold a press conference about the problems the new management is imposing on the community. In a matter of minutes, Sun Estate security asked all non-residents to move off the property.

The fundraiser for the tenants was created on Thursday, Jan. 27, and has already raised more than $17,000. The fund has a goal of $60,000.

According to the fundraiser page, it was created by the Florida People’s Advocacy Center. The page says city commissioners Jack Porter and Jeremy Matlow, State Rep. Allison Tant, Leon County School Board Chair Darryl Jones, the Sabal Palm community and other people have helped the tenants by getting them in touch with lawyers willing to do pro bono work and local non-profits.

You can find the fundraiser at this link.

WCTV reached out to Florida Sun Estates for comment last week while covering the press conference. We did not hear back from them.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Precious Charlton was arrested Saturday on felony murder and drug charges.
UPDATE: Police arrest 24-year-old following shooting death of FAMU grad student
26-year-old Khalil Ogilvie faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a FAMU...
UPDATE: Second arrest made in Stuckey Ave. shooting that killed FAMU grad student
Tallahassee Police are investigating a death on East Tennessee Street.
TPD working death investigation on East Tennessee Street
Jina Baumgardner and Tara Cook are both in TMH following a serious crash in Woodville last week.
‘I’m a nervous wreck’: Woodville man prays for miracle after a crash seriously injures his fiancée and kids
3rd autopsy scheduled for Kendrick Johnson's body
Sheriff offers $500K reward for info leading to arrest in Kendrick Johnson case

Latest News

Katherine Magbanua was the first witness called to the stand Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Magbanua retrial delayed until May
Florida Capitol
Trial begins over election law changes in Florida
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
FHP: 4 killed in Calhoun County crash
Zacquize Harace was arrested on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, according to the arrest affidavit. He...
Arrest made in Saturday shooting at West Tennessee and Basin streets