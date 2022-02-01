Fundraiser collects more than $17K for Florida Sun Estates tenants facing rent hike

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fundraiser has collected thousands of dollars for tenants facing large rent increases under new management at the Florida Sun Estates mobile home park.

The park used to be known as The Meadows, and residents told WCTV the new ownership group doubled rent for some tenants and also required them to buy their trailer or move out. Otherwise, they’ll be evicted.

“From $339 a month to $889 a month, and we couldn’t afford to pay that,” Joyce McMillian told WCTV earlier in January.

“It’s so many empty trailers with teddy bears and bikes,” resident Chanice Johnson said last week.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, residents and elected officials gathered at the mobile home park to hold a press conference about the problems the new management is imposing on the community. In a matter of minutes, Sun Estate security asked all non-residents to move off the property.

The fundraiser for the tenants was created on Thursday, Jan. 27, and has already raised more than $17,000. The fund has a goal of $60,000.

According to the fundraiser page, it was created by the Florida People’s Advocacy Center. The page says city commissioners Jack Porter and Jeremy Matlow, State Rep. Allison Tant, Leon County School Board Chair Darryl Jones, the Sabal Palm community and other people have helped the tenants by getting them in touch with lawyers willing to do pro bono work and local non-profits.

You can find the fundraiser at this link.

WCTV reached out to Florida Sun Estates for comment last week while covering the press conference. We did not hear back from them.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.