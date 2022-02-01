‘I’m a nervous wreck:’ Woodville man prays for miracle after a crash seriously injures his fiancée and kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Nightmare week for a Woodville family continues, following a crash last Tuesday that left a woman in the hospital fighting for her life and two children with long recoveries ahead.

The family is left praying for a miracle.

Kevin Cook is engaged to 28-year-old Jina Baumgardner. He knew something was wrong when, during a work shift, his phone didn’t ring.

“Lunchtime came, and I did not get a call from family. And my fiance always calls at lunch,” he said.

Instead, it was a phone call an hour later from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital that shattered his life.

“I was a nervous wreck, because this is the hardest thing I’ll ever do,” he said.

Jina’s twin brother, Justin, is also staying at the hospital, trying to pray for a miracle.

“The hardest thing in my entire life that I have had to go through,” he said. “I came in to the world with this person, my twin. We came in the world together.”

Both say following TMH’s COVID-19 visitor policy has been a challenge, at one point finding it difficult to visit both the kids and Jina in the same day.

WCTV reached out to TMH to clarify the current visitation policy, which has been amended over the course of the pandemic.

A spokesperson told WCTV the hospital can’t comment on specific situations, but the current policy allows for one visitor per patient per day in most settings.

Read the full statement below:

“While we cannot comment on individual patients’ care to protect patient privacy, we recognize how difficult it is to have a loved one in the hospital, especially during this uncertain time. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) has managed the delicate balance of surrounding our patients with the healing support of loved ones while limiting the risk of exposure to the virus for both patients and colleagues. We have worked to create a visitor policy that protects patients’ need for support and safety. While our current visitor policy allows for one visitor per patient per day, there are clearly defined exceptions, including end-of-life situations. The full policy is available at TMH.ORG.”

The statement does not directly address whether visitors are allowed to rotate between wards on the same day, something Cook wishes to do in order to see both his fiancee and kids.

