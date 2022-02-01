Advertisement

Magbanua retrial could be delayed again

Katherine Magbanua was the first witness called to the stand Wednesday morning.
Katherine Magbanua was the first witness called to the stand Wednesday morning.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The retrial of Katherine Magbanua could be delayed again.

Attorneys filed a joint motion for a continuance late Sunday asking the judge to allow an expert in audio forensics more time to analyze secret recordings in the case.

A hearing on the request to delay the trial is now scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

FBI agents surreptitiously recorded a conversation between Magbanua and Charlie Adelson at the Dolce Vita restaurant in Miami back in 2016. There has been significant legal debate over the admissibility of the recording because parts of the conversation are inaudible.

A motion filed Monday says the state hired James Keith McElveen — who spent nearly a decade in audio forensics for the CIA — to enhance the recording. When defense attorneys deposed him on Jan. 20, they say they learned he and two FBI agents recently traveled to Miami to obtain acoustic recordings at the restaurant, and it would take “several more weeks to complete his work.”

“The government hopes the end product will support their case theory whereas undersigned is confident it will contain exculpatory evidence for Ms. Magbanua. Whatever the case, time is needed for Mr. McElveen to complete his work, which could bring an end to this case without the need for a retrial,” defense attorneys wrote.

Magbanua’s retrial is scheduled to start Feb. 14 with a series of pre-trial hearings slated to start later this week.

Court administrators have already sent out 500 jury summons and are expecting 200 jurors to report in the Magbanua case over the span of the first two days.

Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera are already serving prison time for their roles in the 2014 murder of FSU professor Dan Markel. Magbanua’s first trial ended in a mistrial and she has consistently denied any involvement in the murder-for-hire scheme.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Continuing Coverage: Dan Markel Murder Trial

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Precious Charlton was arrested Saturday on felony murder and drug charges.
UPDATE: Police arrest 24-year-old following shooting death of FAMU grad student
26-year-old Khalil Ogilvie faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a FAMU...
UPDATE: Second arrest made in Stuckey Ave. shooting that killed FAMU grad student
Tallahassee Police are investigating a death on East Tennessee Street.
TPD working death investigation on East Tennessee Street
3rd autopsy scheduled for Kendrick Johnson's body
Sheriff offers $500K reward for info leading to arrest in Kendrick Johnson case
Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna...
Gretna PD: man killed in shooting following dispute at business, suspect arrested following standoff

Latest News

What's Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022
What’s Brewing? Feb. 1, 2022
‘I’m a nervous wreck': Woodville man prays for miracle after a crash seriously injures his fiancée and kids
Friend of victim in Gretna business shooting say he was a Kentucky truck driving business owner
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare launches helicopter service to expand rural access