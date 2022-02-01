Rep. Al Lawson issues statement condemning bomb threats against HBCUs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla.) released a statement Tuesday following the bomb threats made against Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

Among the universities threatened was Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, which is part of the congressional district Lawson represents.

You can read Lawson’s full statement below:

“I have spoken to Edward Waters University President Dr. Faison today regarding the terrorist bomb and threat of violence. I am deeply disturbed by the threats made nationally and in my own district. We are working to ensure EWU students, faculty and staff are safe while the local authorities investigate this matter. It is reprehensible and unbelievable that at the beginning of Black History Month there is an orchestrated effort to harm students at our beloved educational institutions. HBCUs were created to provide a higher education to Black Americans during a time when other institutions barred their doors. We must protect HBCUs and the advancement they continue to afford us. I strongly condemn these hateful threats being made. Our community is upset, and we are ready to bring the conspirators to justice.”

Florida A&M University did not receive a threat either Monday or Tuesday.

