Rep. Al Lawson issues statement condemning bomb threats against HBCUs

(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla.) released a statement Tuesday following the bomb threats made against Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

Among the universities threatened was Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, which is part of the congressional district Lawson represents.

You can read Lawson’s full statement below:

Florida A&M University did not receive a threat either Monday or Tuesday.

READ MORE: HBCUs receive second day of bomb threats

