TCC announces Cherry Hall Alexander African-American history calendar honorees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College announced Tuesday honorees for the 22nd Cherry Hall Alexander African-American History Calendar. This year’s honorees are as followed:

February 2022- Temple O. Robinson, M.D., Dr. Robinson is the CEO of Bond Community Health Center in Tallahassee. Previously, she served as the Chief Medical Officer at the community health center, dedicating a total of 18 years to the center.

March 2022- R. Jai Gillum, having served as the director for several nonprofit organizations. The two time rattler is currently the Director of Foundation Affairs for the Florida Dental Association.

April 2022- Dr. Penny A. Ralston, professor and Dean of the College of Human Sciences at Florida State University and Director of the Center on Better Health and Life for Underserved Populations. Dr. Ralston continues her work in leading infrastructures that address health disparities in the community.

May 2022- Fran T Close, Ph.D, professor of Behavioral Science and Health Education at Florida A&M University’s College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. Dr. Close as dedicated over 20 years to researching underrepresented communities.

June 2022- Robert Meeks Jr., is currently the Campus Recreation and Athletics Manager at TCC. Meeks has worked for the college for over 25 years in some capacity.

July 2022- Dr. Asha Fields Brewer, the owner of Temple Fit Company, a company that teaches others how to succeed by prioritizing wellness. Dr. Brewer is also the Director of Temple Fit Health, a nonprofit organization focused on creating healthier communities and churches.

August 2022- Dr. Darice E Richard, a Pharmacist Clinician Richard’s currently works as a Clinical Governmental Consultant at Anthem/Ingenio Rx Health Services. Dr. Richard’s received the NAACP James Hudson Humanitarian Award for her work with the local chapter and the community. She sits on the Board of Directors for FAMU’s College of Pharmacy.

September 2022- Tracy A. Thomas, PT, DPT, Ph.D., currently the Director and a Professor of FAMU’s Physical Therapy Research Program. She is recognized as the only African American in the country with both a Ph.D in Pharmaceutical Sciences and a Doctorate of Physical Therapy.

October 2022- Shairi R. Turner M.D., M.P.H is the Chief Medical Officer of Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit organization that provide 24/7 support to those in crisis. She is also a member of the Research Faculty for FSU’s College of Social Work.

November 2022- Anika C. Fields, Ph.D Director of FAMU’s Office of Counseling Services. For over 25 years Dr. Fields has volunteered with the Special Olympics. Currently Dr. Fields is the accreditation site visit coordinator for the International Accreditation of Counseling Services.

December 2022- Cynthia M. Harris Ph.D., the Director and Professor of FAMU’s Institute of Public Health Dr. Harris has over 25 years of experience with community based participatory research, health disparities and environmental toxicology and risk assessment.

January 2023- Lyndria N. Jones, MSN, RN serves as a big influence in her community and is an adjunct Nursing Instructor at TCC. Her passion for health education led to her receiving a grant from Leon County Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and Engagement Task Force to educate and decrease hesitancy of the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Doctor of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the North Florida Women’s Care Center, Dr. A.J. Brickler III has been named the President’s Honoree. Dr. Brickler holds several positions and has been named one of “America’s Top Ob/Gyn’s”