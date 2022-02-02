Advertisement

America’s national debt surpasses $30 trillion for the first time

Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.
Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – America’s national debt has passed $30 trillion for the first time ever, according to treasury department data published Tuesday.

Government borrowing sped up during the pandemic as Washington spent aggressively to lessen the economic impact of the crisis.

Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.

Economists are divided on how big of a problem this really is, but it comes as borrowing costs are expected to rise because the Federal Reserve is poise to raise interest rates.

Some experts have noted that rising borrowing costs will limit how much money the government can spend on other priorities like climate change.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Precious Charlton was arrested Saturday on felony murder and drug charges.
UPDATE: Police arrest 24-year-old following shooting death of FAMU grad student
26-year-old Khalil Ogilvie faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a FAMU...
UPDATE: Second arrest made in Stuckey Ave. shooting that killed FAMU grad student
Zacquize Harace was arrested on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, according to the arrest affidavit. He...
Arrest made in Saturday shooting at West Tennessee and Basin streets
Jina Baumgardner and Tara Cook are both in TMH following a serious crash in Woodville last week.
‘I’m a nervous wreck’: Woodville man prays for miracle after a crash seriously injures his fiancée and kids
Henry Pike (far left) was allegedly killed by Sedric Thomas (far right), a recently fired...
Friend of victim in Gretna business shooting says he was a Kentucky truck driving business owner

Latest News

What's Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022
What’s Brewing? Feb. 2, 2022
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among...
Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock Hall nominees
What's Brewing? Feb. 2, 2022
What's Brewing? Feb. 2, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: Feb. 2, 2022
Thousands of people gathered at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s 'inner circle'...
Punxsutawney Phil makes winter prediction