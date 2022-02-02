CRTPA moves forward with Thomasville Road multi-use path

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After hours of debate Monday night, the Thomasville Road multi-use path is moving forward.

The Capital Regional Transportation Planning Agency’s meeting was more than three hours, with 40 public speakers discussing the proposed path.

The path is proposed to run along Thomasville Road, connecting Midtown and the Market District.

Those in favor of the path say it will increase connectivity and provide a way for cyclists and pedestrians to get around.

“The current infrastructure is unsafe and unacceptable. It’s time for design,” said one speaker from a citizen committee.

“We support the Thomasville Road multi-use path, and moving forward to the design phase,” said a member of Capital City Cyclists.

“It connects neighborhoods to neighborhoods. It connects neighbors to churches, neighbors to schools. Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to have children walk to school again?” another speaker said.

Opponents of the path say it’s unsafe not only for drivers, but also possible cyclists and pedestrians, with a high number of driveways and streets along Thomasville Road.

“This plan is just not going to work. It works only on paper,” said one opponent.

“Our neighborhood is opposed to the multi-use path being located on Thomasville Road,” a neighborhood association president told Commissioners.

“I feel this proposed route is extremely dangerous,” said another speaker.

Commissioner were also split on the issue.

Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor said he was initially in support of the path, but he changed his mind after hearing from residents.

“Multi-use paths aren’t suitable for every corridor, and I don’t believe Thomasville Road, with its 30,000 vehicles per day, and its 40 plus access points, is a safe option,” Minor said.

City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow and County Commissioner Nick Maddox sided with Minor.

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox emphasized it’s early in the process, and there will be time for more feedback.

“The purpose of a feasibility study, if someone could correct me, is to determine if a project is feasible to take it to the next phase. And that question, I believe has been answered, that it is feasible,” Williams-Cox said.

The project will now move forward with the design phase.

