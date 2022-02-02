Detroit man bikes through Tallahassee on 3,200-mile journey for colon cancer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From the west coast to the east, from freezing rain to frigid temperatures, Dave Klein has biked through it all.

“I’m not exhausted physically or mentally,” Klein said. “I’m more rejuvenated than anything else.”

Klein has been biking for the last 63 days, passing through eight states and logging more than 3,000 miles.

He started in Los Angeles and is ending his journey in St. Augustine this weekend.

His mission is to raise awareness about colon cancer. 20% of those diagnosed with the disease are 20-54 years old, including one of Klein’s best friends.

“One of my best friends Donna has had stage four colon cancer for four years,” Klein said. “She’s been battling treatments every other week.”

That’s why Klein is traveling across the southern states, meeting with people along the way to talk about the issue of colon cancer and the importance of early screening.

Klein has raised more than $4,000 for the Colon Cancer Coalition so far. His ultimate goal is to raise $16,000 for the organization.

