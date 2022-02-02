Advertisement

Dog named Bullet saves clerk in gun battle with robbers

Police recovered a weapon left behind by one of the suspects. No arrests have been made yet. (KYW, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: BIG A, CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:27 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A gun battle between a Philadelphia corner store clerk and two would-be armed robbers was caught on video. The store’s manager credits his dog with saving the lives of both his clerk and himself.

Security video shows the moments early Tuesday morning when two would-be robbers rushed into the Big A corner store in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section.

“Two people come in with a big gun and a small gun. They come straight up to all the way here with the gun at the girl’s head and my head. They say don’t move,” said Sammy Aloubehi, the store’s manager.

The manager says one suspect pointed a gun at his 32-year-old clerk, who was sitting on the couch.

“It happened right here. He coming straight out with the gun. The girl, she was here. The bullet is right here. It was almost at her head,” Aloubehi said.

The manager believes the would-be robbery may have turned deadly if not for his dog, Bullet. The dog jumped all over the suspect, getting in his way, before the clerk took out a gun and fired.

“If he didn’t move the guy and cover him, he would shoot the girl before she shoot him. He did help,” Aloubehi said. “He saved my life and her life.”

One suspect is seen in video running away before the second suspect shot at the clerk several times. She was hit four times and is now being treated at the hospital. Aloubehi says she’s doing fine.

Police recovered a weapon left behind by one of the suspects. No arrests have been made yet.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Precious Charlton was arrested Saturday on felony murder and drug charges.
UPDATE: Police arrest 24-year-old following shooting death of FAMU grad student
26-year-old Khalil Ogilvie faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a FAMU...
UPDATE: Second arrest made in Stuckey Ave. shooting that killed FAMU grad student
Jina Baumgardner and Tara Cook are both in TMH following a serious crash in Woodville last week.
‘I’m a nervous wreck’: Woodville man prays for miracle after a crash seriously injures his fiancée and kids
Zacquize Harace was arrested on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, according to the arrest affidavit. He...
Arrest made in Saturday shooting at West Tennessee and Basin streets
Henry Pike (far left) was allegedly killed by Sedric Thomas (far right), a recently fired...
Friend of victim in Gretna business shooting says he was a Kentucky truck driving business owner

Latest News

Police recovered a weapon left behind by one of the suspects. No arrests have been made yet.
Philadelphia store manager credits dog with thwarting armed robbery
Federal investigators are looking into a series of bomb threats at multiple historically Black...
FAMU students react to the bomb threats at 13 HBCUs across the country
First Torch bearer Luo Zhihuan holds up the torch after receiving it from Chinese Vice Premier...
Shortened Olympic torch relay starts for Beijing Games
More than 6,000 North Carolina residents were evacuated from their homes after a fire at a...
Evacuations ordered after NC fertilizer plant catches fire