FAMU students react to the bomb threats at 13 HBCUs across the country

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU was not one of the HBCUs that received a bomb threat but their students say they still felt the danger.

When it comes to HBCUs they’re all interconnected and while FAMU didn’t receive a bomb threat Monday or Tuesday, they’re students say they still feel affected.

“I just thought it was really scary, not just for my HBCU community but for FAMU community as well,” said FAMU Senior Taff Green.

FAMU students like Green are calling these nationwide bomb threats terrorist attacks and believe it stems from a hate that goes back centuries.

“It’s not new. Especially for African Americans getting their education. Education is a powerful tool to use to go out into the real world,” explained Green.

And because of a recent resurgence of HBCUs, students feel it has made them a target.

“I really think that right now we’re in the HBCU renaissance and that black culture is a big thing. Following things like the George Floyd situation and things that happened with Ahmaud Arbery and what not, people have really fed into HBCUs and so we’ve been spotlighted,” shared FAMU Student Government Association’s Zachary Bell.

In Jacksonville, a press conference was held Tuesday to address the threats at Edward Waters University, with the school’s president and religious leaders saying they will not be bullied.

“We have come to let you know today we are in no ways tired and so we are here because we are determined that fear will not fill a new generation of black people,” exclaimed 11th Episcopal District of A.M.E Churches Bishop Franklin M. Reid III.

HBCUs all over the country came together in support of each other Tuesday to say they have each other’s back and they are not afraid.

“I think that as a collective, HBCUs know that family is a very big thing and so being that we’re institutions that were created by us, for us,” explained Bell. “So it’s our duty to reach out to make sure that we are well taken care of. Because if we don’t take care of ourselves who will?”

And with Black History Month just kicking off, FAMU students say they are not gonna let these threats bog them down or stop them from celebrating black history.

