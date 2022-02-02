Florida lawmakers discuss abortion ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday’s legislative session drew its largest crowd yet as lawmakers discussed new legislation to reduce the time for legal abortions from 24 weeks to 15 weeks.

The legislative piece cleared a Senate committee along party line votes and efforts to add more exceptions to the 15 weeks ban failed.

Nearly a hundred people either waived in support or opposition to the bill. Sponsor Kelli Stargel spoke during the session saying “The bill prohibits abortions after 15 weeks.”

Democrat Lauren Book tried to add an exception to the fifteen weeks for rape or incest. It failed.

Minutes after the vote, Samantha Bean, a Planned parenthood Doctor told the story of an11 year old who was raped by a family member.

“When her stomach began to show, her mother took her to a physician,. Who diagnosed her at twenty three weeks” said Bean, who also said the eleven year old said she did not want to be pregnant.

The session coincided with Wednesday’s Catholic Days at the Capitol and many wanted to speak but limited to just 30 seconds.

“The unborn child is a person with rights that should be protected under the law” said Rita Galliano.

The party line vote was expected.

If this bill becomes law, North Carolina will be the closest place Floridians can go to get an abortion after fifteen weeks

Democratic Leader Sen. Lauren Book says she will try again for the exception for rape or incest.

“At the end of the day it giving them a little bit more grace to decide what to do.”

But Book also concede its going to be a hard sell to Republicans.

Of the 74 thousand plus abortions last year, just over forty-four hundred, or about six percent, were past the fifteen week deadline in the bill.

