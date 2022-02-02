Advertisement

Man arrested for Bainbridge arson also suspect of multiple car break-ins

After investigating the situation, BPS discovered that the fire was set internationally by Albert Anthony Clark, 52.(Bainbridge Public Safety)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - A 52-year-old man was arrested in connection to a Jan. 19 house fire after investigators determined it was an arson, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. BPS also believes this suspect is responsible for multiple reports of recent car break-ins.

BPS officers and fire crews were called to Helen Street a little after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Officers arrived to find the rear of the home completely engulfed in flames, BPS’ Facebook post says. The homeowner was able to escape without being hurt or getting injured, according to the post.

After investigating the situation, BPS discovered that the fire was set internationally by Albert Anthony Clark, 52. Police say Clark was arrested for arson and aggravated assault.

BPS learned through its investigation that Clark was previously arrested in Nov. 2021 on charges of financial card theft and fraud.

But trouble does not stop here as Clark was recently suspected in multiple “entering auto” reports from across the Bainbridge area. As of Wednesday afternoon, investigators have connected Clark to eight of those entering auto theft reports.

Arrest warrants are pending for those car break-in cases, BPS says.

