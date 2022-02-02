Advertisement

NASA plans to retire International Space Station by crashing it into ocean

NASA plans to retire the International Space Station by crashing it into the Pacific Ocean.
NASA plans to retire the International Space Station by crashing it into the Pacific Ocean.(Source: NASA via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) – NASA will retire the International Space Station after its third decade in orbit.

The agency is planning to crash the ISS into a remote part of the Pacific Ocean in January 2031.

The area, known as Point Nemo, has been the crash site for hundreds of pieces of space debris over the years.

Orbiting 227 nautical miles above Earth, the ISS has been a temporary home to more than 200 astronauts from 19 countries since hosting its first crew in 2000.

Without the ISS, NASA will rely on the private sector to help continue scientific research in space.

