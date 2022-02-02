National Signing Day 2022 in the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High school sports stars across the Big Bend and South Georgia took the next step in their athletic careers Wednesday as they put pen to paper on National Signing Day 2022.

WCTV Sports Director Ryan Kelly started his day at Valdosta High School, where six football players signed their National Letters of Intent.

The following VHS players locked in their commitments Wednesday:

Jacquez McGowan — linebacker, Tennessee Tech University

Will Collier — offensive line, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Jaylin Berrian — linebacker, University of the Cumberlands

Camren Bailey — defensive back, Reinhardt University

Terrell Denson — running back, McDougle Technical Institute

Jalen Yearby — cornerback, University of the Cumberlands

Happy National Signing day! We’re kicking off right in Winnersville where six @24VHSFootball Wildcats are signing LOI’s today. pic.twitter.com/BPfO0T3T8w — Ryan Kelly (@RyanLKelly) February 2, 2022

WCTV Sports Reporter Dominic Miranda also kicked off National Signing Day in South Georgia. Four Lowndes High School football players let the ink dry on their NLIs:

Chase Belcher — wide receiver, Northern Arizona University

Peyton Gunn — offensive line, Valdosta State University

Khris Thomas — wide receiver, Tennessee Tech University

Tylar Belcher — cornerback, Albany State University

Meanwhile, in the Big Bend, five Rickards High School football players made their college plans official with their John Hancock. WCTV morning reporter Michelle Roberts was at the ceremony.

Offensive lineman Myron Ward, who was the Big Bend Player of the Year, and quarterback Mike Townsend committed to Florida A&M University. Both Timothy Miller and Carolos Gilyard signed to Webber International University, while Derek Townsend committed to Culver Stockton College.

“I was very excited because it’s a dream come true,” Michael Townsend said. “They showed me tremendous love when I went on a visit. The campus blew me away, and when I committed, everyone showed me love for becoming a rattler.”

5 Rickards High Football players just signed their National Letters of Intent 🏈 2 committed to @FAMU_1887 2 to Webber International University & 1 to Culver Stockton College! Full story tonight @WCTV #nationalsigningday pic.twitter.com/sLZgDXWfJF — Michelle Roberts WCTV (@MRobertsWCTV) February 2, 2022

Two athletes, a football player and wrestling, from Valwood School signed their letters of intent as well. Antonio Del Vecchio signed to Keiser University for wrestling, while Tajh Sanders signed to Western Illinois University for football.

Over in Gadsden County, nine football players finalized their commitments to the next level.

The following players put pen to paper:

Jan Jackson — wide receiver, Florida A&M

Johntarious Thomas — running back, Edward Waters University

Jasper Bodsion — Livingstone College

Jamel Stanley — Tuskegee University

Jayden Jefferson — linebacker, Tuksegee University

Leonard Arrington — defensive back, Vermillion College

Jaylen Kelly — Fullerton College

Treyvion Thomas — Highland Community College

Joshua Thomas — wide receiver, Florida A&M

At Lawton Chiles High School, running back Ernest Toussaint signed with College of Wooster.

The Madison County Football Twitter page highlighted the Cowboys who signed to play at the next level. Ke’Sahun Mitchell, Jahyren Lee and JY McKnight all signed with Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina. Trez Hopkins signed with Kentucky Christian University.

Colquitt County High School also hosted a National Signing Day Ceremony Wednesday morning.

Great day to be a @CCPackersFball !!! So proud of these young men and their families !!! #SigningDay is a life changing day. #GoPack #CollegeBoundPackers pic.twitter.com/nrhHuN826s — Colquitt County Football (@CCPackersFball) February 2, 2022

