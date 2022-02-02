Advertisement

No motive revealed in shooting that killed Minnesota student

Richfield, Minn. Authorities said Wednesday they have not established a motive in a shooting...
Richfield, Minn. Authorities said Wednesday they have not established a motive in a shooting outside a suburban Minneapolis school.(Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say they have not established a motive in a shooting outside a suburban Minneapolis school that left one student dead and an another critically injured.

The students were shot Tuesday outside South Education Center in Richfield, a suburb just south of Minneapolis.

Police arrested two teen suspects at separate locations later in the day.

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said five people were involved in the “horrific, tragic incident,” but didn’t give further details other than to say it was a disagreement among “acquaintances.”

A 15-year-old student was killed and a 17-year-old student was critically injured.

A third student was hurt but Henthorne said he wasn’t sure whether the injuries were from gunfire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Precious Charlton was arrested Saturday on felony murder and drug charges.
UPDATE: Police arrest 24-year-old following shooting death of FAMU grad student
Zacquize Harace was arrested on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, according to the arrest affidavit. He...
Arrest made in Saturday shooting at West Tennessee and Basin streets
26-year-old Khalil Ogilvie faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a FAMU...
UPDATE: Second arrest made in Stuckey Ave. shooting that killed FAMU grad student
Jina Baumgardner and Tara Cook are both in TMH following a serious crash in Woodville last week.
‘I’m a nervous wreck’: Woodville man prays for miracle after a crash seriously injures his fiancée and kids
Henry Pike (far left) was allegedly killed by Sedric Thomas (far right), a recently fired...
Friend of victim in Gretna business shooting says he was a Kentucky truck driving business owner

Latest News

This photo provided by the Collin County Sheriff's Office shows Stewart Rhodes.
Oath Keepers leader talks to Jan. 6 panel from federal jail
The suspect, 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was being held without bond on two counts of...
Ex-student is arraigned in shooting of two campus officers
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual...
CNN’s Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks