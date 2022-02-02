Port Saint Joe woman wins $1 million in Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman named Joanna Causey, 53, of Port Saint Joe, has won the $1 million top prize in a Florida Lottery’s scratch-off game. She decided to take her winnings in the form of a $790,000 lump-sum payout, the press release says.

The ticket was purchased from an Express Lane, located at 701 Monument Avenue in Port Saint Joe, according to the Florida Lottery. The retailer of the Express Lane will get rewarded for selling the winning scratch-off ticket, receiving a $2,000 bonus commission.

Scratch-off games are a major part of the lottery’s portfolio of games, accounting for over 75 percent of the ticket sales and more than $1.3 billion for the Education Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-2021, the press release says.

