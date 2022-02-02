“The poverty issue is central to this issue:’ Sheriff McNeil weighs in on gun violence problem

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a deadly month in Tallahassee filled with 26 shootings, local law enforcement are searching for ways to combat gun violence.

Sheriff Walt McNeil said today that the sheriff’s office is focused on engaging with young people to address the root of the issue.

McNeil pointed to LCSO’s “Anatomy of a Homicide” project, which looked at more than 100 homicides from 2015 to 2020. It found that most victims and offenders were young people age 15-24.

One initiative McNeil hopes will gain steam has been proposed by the Florida legislature. It would encourage school districts to establish training programs that allow high schoolers to secure jobs in law enforcement after graduation.

McNeil says making sure young people are gainfully employed after graduation is key to preventing gun violence.

“We believe that the poverty issue is central to this issue of these kids in our communities, across the country, being adversely or more prone, I should say, going into life of crime,” McNeil said.

McNeil said data shows that young black men in particular are at an increased risk of being victims of a homicide.

He also said there are many other factors at play.

For example, young people who are expelled from school are at an increased risk of being involved in crime.

That’s why McNeil believes it’s important to intervene and reach out to students before things like expulsion from school occur.

