Shooting victim from Thomasville released from the hospital

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomasville High School senior Joeniqua Hadley is finally home from the hospital after a shooting incident in Tallahassee in December.

Hadley, also known as JoJo, was shot in the early morning hours of Dec. 26, near North Monroe Street. Her family and community rallied around her with donations from a GoFundMe and a hospital visit.

After a month in the hospital, JoJo was released on Friday, Jan. 28, and she said the support has been eye-opening.

“It kind of made me emotional. I was like oh my God,” she said.

Hadley said she did not want to talk about the incident specifically, but that she’s learned a lot from the experience.

“I look at things different now, and I feel like I’m more humble now too,” she said. “You don’t always have to be out and on the scene, and everyone is not your friend.”

JoJo shared that she now has a scar stretching from her chest to her belly. She said walking for long periods of time can be difficult, but otherwise, she’s recovering well.

Hadley said despite what happened to her, she’s not living in the past, because she’s too focused on moving forward.

