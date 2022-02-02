State awards TCC $10 million to create charter school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $89 million in funding towards a workforce education initiative which will include a first-of-its-kind Career and Technical Education charter schools initiative.

Tallahassee Community college was one of five schools awarded $10 million to create a CTE school on its campus.

The local colleges across the state selected will create charter schools that will allow high school students to earn credentials and college credits while in high school. Gov. DeSantis says this will allow for more accessible and accelerated pathways for high school students.

According to their press release, TCC was selected because of their track record of preparing individuals to be in the community workforce.

“There are many details still left to be determined, but I am very excited about the possibility of creating a charter school at our College and am grateful to Governor DeSantis for his support,” said President Jim Murdaugh. “We will be engaging our campus community in conversations to help design a successful high school at TCC.”

Calandra Stringer, TCC Provost, will host design-thinking sessions from various departments across campus to weigh all the College’s options and create a plan.

Funding to prepare for the launch of charter schools is being provided as part of $3.5 billion dollars that Florida has invested in workforce education over the past several years.

“The addition of a charter school on our campus is consistent with the College’s desire to contribute to the efforts in preparing the workforce of our region,” Murdaugh added. “It provides an expansion of the career acceleration options we already have.”

Charter schools are often seen as a method to improve student learning, provide students with expanded educational opportunities and be publicly accountable for meeting measurable standards.

