Advertisement

WATCH: 2 people and dog rescued from burning townhome in Illinois

Two people and a dog were rescued from a burning building in Chicago. (Credit: WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ill. (WLS) - A dramatic rescue of two people and a dog trapped in a burning townhome in Illinois was captured on police body cameras.

Earlier this week, Kendall County deputies responded ahead of the fire department to a townhouse complex where two people were trapped upstairs.

Deputies Tyler Giannotti and Jacquie Mielke ran to the screams and encountered monstrous flames.

Within seconds, a victim jumped for her life and Giannotti had nothing but himself to buffer her fall.

“My reaction was, ‘I need to catch her because this could end badly if she fell,’” he said.

Mielke called it a “total adrenaline dump.”

The force of the woman falling 20 feet knocked Giannotti’s body camera and glasses to the ground. The second victim also jumped.

“We both knew at that point, this was a life or death situation. I mean they were either going to burn alive in there or... ,” Mielke said.

Body camera video also showed officers hustling the victims away from the burning structure just a backdraft caused it to erupt.

The deputies were all just focused on making sure everyone was safe.

“Whether we get there before the fire department or not basically becomes irrelevant in our minds because we are going to save some lives,” Deputy Sam Markusic said.

The victims were soon reunited with their dog who they threw out of the window first and taken away by first responders.

The two victims and their dog are all expected to survive.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Precious Charlton was arrested Saturday on felony murder and drug charges.
UPDATE: Police arrest 24-year-old following shooting death of FAMU grad student
26-year-old Khalil Ogilvie faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a FAMU...
UPDATE: Second arrest made in Stuckey Ave. shooting that killed FAMU grad student
Zacquize Harace was arrested on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, according to the arrest affidavit. He...
Arrest made in Saturday shooting at West Tennessee and Basin streets
Jina Baumgardner and Tara Cook are both in TMH following a serious crash in Woodville last week.
‘I’m a nervous wreck’: Woodville man prays for miracle after a crash seriously injures his fiancée and kids
Henry Pike (far left) was allegedly killed by Sedric Thomas (far right), a recently fired...
Friend of victim in Gretna business shooting says he was a Kentucky truck driving business owner

Latest News

The search for Codi Bigsby becomes dire as temperatures dip into the 30s.
Search for 4-year-old missing in Virginia continues
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Two officers were shot and killed at Bridgewater College on Tuesday.
2 officers die in Virginia college shooting
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday night with her...
Amber Alert: 2-day-old baby reported missing after mother found fatally shot in Memphis