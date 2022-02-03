Advertisement

2022 WCTV Sports National Signing Day Special

A Valdosta Wildcat helmet sits on a table for National Signing Day 2022
A Valdosta Wildcat helmet sits on a table for National Signing Day 2022(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest signings from 16 area schools across the Big Bend and South Georgia including Rickards, Godby, Lincoln, Florida High, Thomasville, Thomas County Central, Gadsden County, Madison County, Lafayette, Valdosta, Lowndes, Valwood, Wakulla Colquitt County and Cairo. Watch all the action in the video below...

