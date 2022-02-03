Advertisement

Advocacy group Florida Youth Shine fights to help foster youth know their rights

Florida Youth Shine uses their youth led advocacy to fight for change for foster youth across the state.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Children’s week came to an end Wednesday at the Florida State Capitol but new relationships and paths are just getting started.

Tuesday night, youth-led foster advocacy group Florida Youth Shine met with members of the Department of Children and Families to discuss the importance of youth advocacy.

Every year on the last night of Children’s Week at the Capitol, Florida Youth Shine meets with the DCF to let them know what they need.

“What we do is we take our lived experience in care and fight really hard to try to change the foster care system because it really is broken,” said FYS Statewide Board Delegate Tee Lamore. “So we just try to use what we’ve been through to make it better for current and future foster youth.”

This week the group worked to get the Foster Youth Bill of Rights approved by lawmakers to make life easier for Florida’s young ones.

“The bill will take all of the existing framework, rights, responsibilities, and rules of foster youth and put it together in one concise bill,” explained FYS Statewide Board Delegate Kyle Johnson.” So that way foster youth, foster parents, case workers and everyone else can find it very easily and the youth are able to advocate for themselves if their rights are being violated.”

The night got very emotional as people shared how Florida Youth Shine helped them.

For some it even helped save their life.

“I’ve dealt with suicidal thoughts, even attempts because I just felt like everything I went through just didn’t mean anything,” shared Lamore. “I felt like nobody understood what I was going through but when I met all my peers, they understand what I’m going through, half of them have been there and I feel like we are just able to connect and relate.”

Hearing stories like Lamore’s reminded DCF secretary Shevaun Harris why she wakes up each day with purpose.

“I also think that we all share in a commitment to make the system better so opportunities like this is really important for us to come together and really brainstorm and talk through how we can all work collaboratively to make the system better,” shared Harris.

A group of young leaders motivated to ensure foster youth behind them have better experiences.

“I stand up for the rights of children so that they don’t have to be as broken as I was. But I’m not broken anymore, I am a success story and I’m not a statistic,” exclaimed Lamore.

A fair shot at a future is all they’re asking for.

House Bill 563 and Senate Bill 792 for the Foster Youth Bill of Rights are still waiting to hit the floor during this legislative session.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Abigial Bieber was assigned to the uniform patrol district and had worked with the...
Florida deputy killed by boyfriend in suspected murder-suicide while on vacation
Precious Charlton was arrested Saturday on felony murder and drug charges.
UPDATE: Police arrest 24-year-old following shooting death of FAMU grad student
A woman named Joanna Causey, 53, of Port Saint Joe, has won the $1 million top prize in a...
Port Saint Joe woman wins $1 million in Florida Lottery
Zacquize Harace was arrested on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, according to the arrest affidavit. He...
Arrest made in Saturday shooting at West Tennessee and Basin streets
Thomasville High School senior Joeniqua Hadley is finally home from the hospital after a...
Shooting victim from Thomasville released from the hospital

Latest News

A protest Tuesday morning outside Florida A&M, demanding livable wages for union workers..
FAMU workers protest $10 wages
In honor of Black History month the Jack Hadley black history museum is taking a look back at...
First Black officers pave the way for history makers in Thomasville
Grocery prices continue to rise due to supply chain issues
Leon County Detention Facility
Commissioner Proctor calls for reduced detainee population in Leon County