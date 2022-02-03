Blazers sign 32 to Tremaine Jackson’s first class
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s hard to call National Signing Day anything other than a runaway success at Valdosta State. In his first class as Head Coach Tremaine Jackson and his staff have signed a class of 32, doing so on just a month’s notice with over 20 signees from Florida and Georgia.
“We had guys come in on a visit. We had 27 guys come in and we had 27 guys become Blazers. I have never seen that normally you bat for 50% we got everybody who came in here the other day we wanted,” Said Jackson of the large haul. “I think it’s a testament to our coaching staff, support staff, all the way to our president and Mr. Reinhard. We walked into a really good situation.”
The entire 2022 class is compiled below...
|NAME
|POSITION
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|HOMETOWN
|SCHOOL
|Zay Anderson
|OL
|6-1
|292
|Altamonte Springs, FL
|Lake Brantley
|Kody Chisholm
|OL
|6-5
|290
|Auburndale, FL
|Auburndale
|Terrell Dudley
|LB
|6-0
|200
|Tallahassee, FL
|Lincoln
|Michael Garcia
|OL
|6-3
|290
|Orlando, FL
|Timber Creek
|Alcivial Henrisme
|DL
|6-2
|215
|South Bay, FL
|Glades Central
|Laterrian Hicks
|DB
|5-8
|157
|Tampa, FL
|Hillsborough
|Vincent Hill
|LB
|6-0
|220
|Palmetto, GA
|Creekside
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|6-4
|175
|Savannah, GA
|Johnson
|Shanard Lo-Ray
|DL
|6-4
|250
|Coconut Creek, FL
|Monarch
|Colin Jackson
|DL
|6-4
|220
|Colquitt, GA
|Miller County
|Jason Jackson
|OL
|6-4
|245
|St. Augustine, FL
|St. Augustine
|Daniel Jean
|DB
|5-11
|180
|Miami Gardens, FL
|Western
|Wansley Jeanty
|LB
|5-11
|200
|Belle Glades, FL
|Glades Central
|Jacob Johanning
|OL
|6-3
|300
|Largo, FL
|Pinellas Park
|Anwar Johnson
|DL
|6-3
|315
|Fort Walton Beach, FL
|Choctawhatchee
|JaDaniel Nettles
|RB
|6-2
|190
|Uriah, AL
|Escambia County
|Josian Rauls
|LB
|6-3
|200
|Yulee, FL
|Yulee
|Pharee Reed
|DL
|6-2
|220
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Lakewood
|Zaylan Reese
|WR
|6-0
|175
|Miami, FL
|Miami Central
|Boaz Saint-Vil
|DL
|6-3
|320
|Miramar, FL
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|Abasi Scott
|WR
|6-4
|180
|Savannah, GA
|Windsor Forest
|Jaden Shorter
|DB
|6-0
|160
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Lakewood
|Al-Nour Yacoub
|TE
|6-3
|215
|Lake Mary, FL
|Lake Mary
|Torren Callhoun-Ray
|DL
|6-1
|225
|Ft. Worth, TX
|Colorado Mesa (SR)
|Michael Gayden
|DL
|6-1
|290
|Houston, TX
|Colorado Mesa (SR)
|Travis Tisdale
|RB
|5-10
|190
|Valdosta, GA
|Lowndes (JR)
|JD Davis
|TE
|6-4
|245
|Lithia Springs, GA
|Murray State (R-FR)
|Juan De La Torre
|OL
|6-5
|300
|Los Angeles, CA
|Eastern Kentucky (GR)
|Austin McKay
|K/P
|5-11
|170
|Aiken, SC
|Gardner-Webb (GR)
|Psaveon Reaves
|WR
|5-11
|160
|St. Petersburg
|Bryant (JR)
