Blazers sign 32 to Tremaine Jackson’s first class

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s hard to call National Signing Day anything other than a runaway success at Valdosta State. In his first class as Head Coach Tremaine Jackson and his staff have signed a class of 32, doing so on just a month’s notice with over 20 signees from Florida and Georgia.

“We had guys come in on a visit. We had 27 guys come in and we had 27 guys become Blazers.  I have never seen that normally you bat for 50% we got everybody who came in here the other day we wanted,” Said Jackson of the large haul. “I think it’s a testament to our coaching staff, support staff, all the way to our president and Mr. Reinhard.  We walked into a really good situation.”

The entire 2022 class is compiled below...

NAMEPOSITIONHEIGHTWEIGHTHOMETOWNSCHOOL
Zay AndersonOL6-1292Altamonte Springs, FLLake Brantley
Kody ChisholmOL6-5290Auburndale, FLAuburndale
Terrell DudleyLB6-0200Tallahassee, FLLincoln
Michael GarciaOL6-3290Orlando, FLTimber Creek
Alcivial HenrismeDL6-2215South Bay, FLGlades Central
Laterrian HicksDB5-8157Tampa, FLHillsborough
Vincent HillLB6-0220Palmetto, GACreekside
Ted HurstWR6-4175Savannah, GAJohnson
Shanard Lo-RayDL6-4250Coconut Creek, FLMonarch
Colin JacksonDL6-4220Colquitt, GAMiller County
Jason JacksonOL6-4245St. Augustine, FLSt. Augustine
Daniel JeanDB5-11180Miami Gardens, FLWestern
Wansley JeantyLB5-11200Belle Glades, FLGlades Central
Jacob JohanningOL6-3300Largo, FLPinellas Park
Anwar JohnsonDL6-3315Fort Walton Beach, FLChoctawhatchee
JaDaniel NettlesRB6-2190Uriah, ALEscambia County
Josian RaulsLB6-3200Yulee, FLYulee
Pharee ReedDL6-2220St. Petersburg, FLLakewood
Zaylan ReeseWR6-0175Miami, FLMiami Central
Boaz Saint-VilDL6-3320Miramar, FLSt. Thomas Aquinas
Abasi ScottWR6-4180Savannah, GAWindsor Forest
Jaden ShorterDB6-0160St. Petersburg, FLLakewood
Al-Nour YacoubTE6-3215Lake Mary, FLLake Mary
Torren Callhoun-RayDL6-1225Ft. Worth, TXColorado Mesa (SR)
Michael GaydenDL6-1290Houston, TXColorado Mesa (SR)
Travis TisdaleRB5-10190Valdosta, GALowndes (JR)
JD DavisTE6-4245Lithia Springs, GAMurray State (R-FR)
Juan De La TorreOL6-5300Los Angeles, CAEastern Kentucky (GR)
Austin McKayK/P5-11170Aiken, SCGardner-Webb (GR)
Psaveon ReavesWR5-11160St. PetersburgBryant (JR)

