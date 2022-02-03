Blazers sign 32 to Tremaine Jackson’s first class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s hard to call National Signing Day anything other than a runaway success at Valdosta State. In his first class as Head Coach Tremaine Jackson and his staff have signed a class of 32, doing so on just a month’s notice with over 20 signees from Florida and Georgia.

“We had guys come in on a visit. We had 27 guys come in and we had 27 guys become Blazers. I have never seen that normally you bat for 50% we got everybody who came in here the other day we wanted,” Said Jackson of the large haul. “I think it’s a testament to our coaching staff, support staff, all the way to our president and Mr. Reinhard. We walked into a really good situation.”

The entire 2022 class is compiled below...

NAME POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT HOMETOWN SCHOOL Zay Anderson OL 6-1 292 Altamonte Springs, FL Lake Brantley Kody Chisholm OL 6-5 290 Auburndale, FL Auburndale Terrell Dudley LB 6-0 200 Tallahassee, FL Lincoln Michael Garcia OL 6-3 290 Orlando, FL Timber Creek Alcivial Henrisme DL 6-2 215 South Bay, FL Glades Central Laterrian Hicks DB 5-8 157 Tampa, FL Hillsborough Vincent Hill LB 6-0 220 Palmetto, GA Creekside Ted Hurst WR 6-4 175 Savannah, GA Johnson Shanard Lo-Ray DL 6-4 250 Coconut Creek, FL Monarch Colin Jackson DL 6-4 220 Colquitt, GA Miller County Jason Jackson OL 6-4 245 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Daniel Jean DB 5-11 180 Miami Gardens, FL Western Wansley Jeanty LB 5-11 200 Belle Glades, FL Glades Central Jacob Johanning OL 6-3 300 Largo, FL Pinellas Park Anwar Johnson DL 6-3 315 Fort Walton Beach, FL Choctawhatchee JaDaniel Nettles RB 6-2 190 Uriah, AL Escambia County Josian Rauls LB 6-3 200 Yulee, FL Yulee Pharee Reed DL 6-2 220 St. Petersburg, FL Lakewood Zaylan Reese WR 6-0 175 Miami, FL Miami Central Boaz Saint-Vil DL 6-3 320 Miramar, FL St. Thomas Aquinas Abasi Scott WR 6-4 180 Savannah, GA Windsor Forest Jaden Shorter DB 6-0 160 St. Petersburg, FL Lakewood Al-Nour Yacoub TE 6-3 215 Lake Mary, FL Lake Mary Torren Callhoun-Ray DL 6-1 225 Ft. Worth, TX Colorado Mesa (SR) Michael Gayden DL 6-1 290 Houston, TX Colorado Mesa (SR) Travis Tisdale RB 5-10 190 Valdosta, GA Lowndes (JR) JD Davis TE 6-4 245 Lithia Springs, GA Murray State (R-FR) Juan De La Torre OL 6-5 300 Los Angeles, CA Eastern Kentucky (GR) Austin McKay K/P 5-11 170 Aiken, SC Gardner-Webb (GR) Psaveon Reaves WR 5-11 160 St. Petersburg Bryant (JR)

