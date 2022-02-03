Advertisement

Dog rescued from kill shelter has talent for ice skating

An ice skating dog rescued from a kill shelter takes his talents to New York to raise money for charity. (Source: WABC)
By WABC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - It’s hard not to smile at Benny, a lovable 8-year-old rescue Labrador with a special talent for ice skating.

On Wednesday, he took his custom skates out for a twirl in New York to raise money for the Animal Vision Foundation.

Benny has performed at skating events all over the U.S., raising money for charity and helping kids with autism.

He was rescued on his last day at a kill shelter in Utah.

His owner says he loves to run out on the ice and chase after her. And now he does it whenever he wants for a good cause.

Benny has also won the American Kennel Club Exemplary Companion Award for his ability to put smiles on people’s faces.

An ice skating dog rescued from a kill shelter takes his talents to New York to raise money for charity.(Source: WABC)

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Abigial Bieber was assigned to the uniform patrol district and had worked with the...
Florida deputy killed by boyfriend in suspected murder-suicide while on vacation
Precious Charlton was arrested Saturday on felony murder and drug charges.
UPDATE: Police arrest 24-year-old following shooting death of FAMU grad student
A woman named Joanna Causey, 53, of Port Saint Joe, has won the $1 million top prize in a...
Port Saint Joe woman wins $1 million in Florida Lottery
Thomasville High School senior Joeniqua Hadley is finally home from the hospital after a...
Shooting victim from Thomasville released from the hospital
Zacquize Harace was arrested on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, according to the arrest affidavit. He...
Arrest made in Saturday shooting at West Tennessee and Basin streets

Latest News

FILE - Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, attends his sentencing hearing at the...
Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald leaves prison
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
Facebook parent company Meta's stock dropped Thursday after it reported a decline in profits in...
Meta, formerly Facebook, faces historic drop as stock tanks
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Zyaire Bell was diagnosed with MIS-C, or multi-system inflammatory syndrome – a rare but...
6-year-old put on life support, diagnosed with rare condition associated with COVID-19