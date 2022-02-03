Advertisement

FAMU Football signs 16 newcomers for 2022 recruiting class

By Dominic Miranda
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a big day across the Big Bend and South Georgia for National Signing Day on Wednesday--not least of which for the Florida A&M Rattler Football Program.

The Rattlers bringing in a total of 16 new faces for its 2022 class between the early signing period in December combined with Wednesday. Five signees in total on Wednesday--all of which local products.

A pair of wide receivers from Gadsden County High School, Josh Thomas and Jan Jackson, heading to the highest of seven hills. An offensive lineman and quarterback combination, Myron Ward and Mike Townsend, from Rickards High School kept the train rolling signing with the Rattlers. Middle linebacker of Florida High Jordan Gilley rounded out FAMU’s day of protecting its home turf. Head Coach Willie Simmons saying on Wednesday he is extremely happy with how his 2022 recruiting class shook out.

“The only position we didn’t sign a guy was tight end, so we feel like we built some quality depth across the board,” Simmons said, “We brought on a lot of quality transfers from four-year programs, did a good job at the Junior College level, and you always want to recruit the high schools. So we were able to still recruit the high schools, but more impressively, we were able to get some really good preferred walk-on guys locally that will come in and help build the roster as well.”

FAMU Football and FAMU athletics hosted a National Signing Day Celebration on Wednesday evening at The Moon in Tallahassee. Simmons and his staff spoke to attendees about each and every commit in this class.

