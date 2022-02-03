FAMU workers protest $10 wages

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A protest Tuesday morning outside Florida A&M, demanding livable wages for union workers..

The American Federation of state, county and municipal employees (AFSCME) represents about 400 employees support staff members at FAMU. Including groundskeepers, custodians, and secretaries.

Campus union President Andre Crumity protested with over a dozen other workers and community advocates for nearly 4 hours calling on University administration to agree to better pay. Crumity said many workers are only making $10. While others have not received a pay raise in a decade.

“We’ve been negotiating for the last six months,” said Crumity. “We had two article reopeners, and we were able to settle those articles not a problem. But it’s always a problem when it comes to wages,” he said.

According to Crumity, there was a negotiation in May 2021 where 70-plus employees received $2.50 raise. But 21 workers were left out of that increase.

“We’re trying to bring those people up, which consists of our grounds men, our custodians, senior clerk. Our housing staff,” said Crumity.

Among those who came out in support was Tallahassee Commissioner Jack Porter. She said she stands with the hard working men and women just looking for pay- that actually pays their bills.

“It’s heartbreaking I mean that is just not a living wage and some of them have not received a raise in 10 years. You know these are not teenagers working at a McDonalds. These are professionals who deserve to be treated with respect and dignity and paid accordingly,” said Porter.

The University released a statement saying quote:

“Famu values all of its employees. Negotiations are being handled through the collective bargaining process which is ongoing.”

According to AFSCME, the union workers operate under three year contracts. The current one will end June 30 of this year.

