First Black officers pave the way for history makers in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - In honor of Black History month the Jack Hadley black history museum is taking a look back at history makers in Thomasville, starting with the first African American police officers.

In 1954, Willie Cooks and Augusta Flowers became the first Blacks to serve on the Thomasville police department. As partners the two were only allowed to patrol in the Black neighborhoods, and arrest other Black people. However, their presence in the Black community and representation with TPD is what made high school student at the time, Jack Hadley so inspired.

“Everybody respected those guys. They respected Cooks and Flowers all the way. That I could remember. Those two years that I was, I was scared of them. Simple as that,” said Hadley, who now owns the Black History museum.

Hadley said it was inspiring to see people like him from his neighborhood holding a job that he’d only ever seen white men do. Especially as the officers still battled with segregation.

“They could not even go to the police station to check out their cars. They would have a white policeman come down and bring their car down to a philly station,” he said. “Then when they arrested someone they still could not take that person in. The called a policeman car to come and pick the people yo to take them to the police department.”

Despite those challenges both Cooks and Flowers had the respect of their community. Paving the way for the current Assistant Chief of police to also make history as the first African American to hold his title.

“Actually, I never really even thought that I would be sitting in this position. But I was blessed, and by the grace of god I was able to make it to this point in my career,” said Assistant Chief Eric Hampton.

Hampton shared that it’s been an honor to have moved up in the ranks at the police department. He said he’s just hoping to be an example to others the way officers Willie Cooks and Augusta Flowers were for him.

After the two joined the department in 1954, the third African American officer, Jack Bell joined TPD in 1959. The first Black woman to join TPD was Lucinda Brown in 1977.

