Grocery prices continue to rise due to supply chain issues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -You’ve probably noticed it during recent trips to the store, grocery bills are on the rise due to pandemic disruptions.

We’re paying more for many basic items including meat, dairy, and produce.

Several people in the parking lot of Fresh 4 Less said they’re spending double, even triple what they were spending pre-pandemic.

“Meat, milk, eggs, and quite a few other stuff,” said Fresh 4 Less customer Kelvin Noe.

Those are just a few of the things Kelvin Noe is having trouble finding on the shelves right now.

“The other day I went to 5 different stores trying to find flour, and then when I did find it I bought so much of it, the lady said, “sir, are you going berserk?” and I said, “No ma’am, I’m just buying it while I can find it,” Noe said.

Store Manager if Fresh 4 Less, Jimmy Barwick said costs have climbed anywhere from 5% to 10% since last year depending on the item.

“The prices have gone up due to supply and demand, which it is hard to get products in stores,” said Store Manager Jimmy Barwick.

Barwick said he’s seeing the shortages across the board.

“A lot of our products its hard to get the ingredients for to make it, I think packaging is another thing. It’s hard to get packaging for the products,” Barwick said.

Debra Fulbright has noticed the difference and it’s changing the way she shops.

She’s started couponing and taking advantages of in-store deals.

“Like milk, eggs, and bread, meats to eat, I’ve had to go to cheaper stuff it’s just ridiculous how expensive it is, not to mention gas,” said Fresh 4 Less customer Debra Fulbright.

But for Frances Carter, this experience is forcing her to take advantage of what she already has at home.

“I have a freezer full of food that may have been there for a year, so now I’m using that food and not going to the grocery store nearly as much because on trying to conserve now,” said Fresh 4 Less customer Frances Carter.

Barwick said he is trying to buy items in bulk to alleviate shortages.

