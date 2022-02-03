Log truck rolls over on North Meridian Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A log truck rolled over on North Meridian Road, near Spanish Moss Drive, Thursday morning.

A WCTV reporter sent to the area was told by first responders on the scene there were no injuries in this crash. The WCTV newsroom received a call about this crash around 11 a.m.

FHP informed our newsroom around 1:10 p.m. that the road has reopened. The Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map indicates officers were first sent to the area around 10:36 a.m.

This is a developing story. WCTV has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more information on this crash.

