Log truck rolls over on North Meridian Road
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A log truck rolled over on North Meridian Road, near Spanish Moss Drive, Thursday morning.
A WCTV reporter sent to the area was told by first responders on the scene there were no injuries in this crash. The WCTV newsroom received a call about this crash around 11 a.m.
FHP informed our newsroom around 1:10 p.m. that the road has reopened. The Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map indicates officers were first sent to the area around 10:36 a.m.
This is a developing story. WCTV has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more information on this crash.
