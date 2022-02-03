MIke’s Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures continued to warm Wednesday, hitting mid to evening upper 70s in a few inland spots. It was also breezy with gusts of 20 to 30 mph Wednesday afternoon. The winds will quickly decrease in the evening, but we’ll become mostly cloudy and milder overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies again Thursday, and warm temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There is a small chance for a stray afternoon shower. Friday will see an approaching cold front bring a very good chance of showers. Temps will still be mild with a low near 60, and a high in the low 70s. The upcoming weekend will be cooler with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s to near 60. There is a chance for a few lingering showers. That pattern will continue into early next week, too, with small rain chances, and cool temps from lows near 40 to highs in the low 60s.

