New legislation aimed at stopping immigration transportation

Florida legislature discuss new bill targeting immigration.
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2022 legislative session continued Thursday as Florida lawmakers discussed new legislation aimed at ending midnight flights of immigrants coming into the state.

House Bill 1355 cleared its first House Committee today with a 12 to 5 vote, but the state can’t stop anyone who is transporting immigrants, but it can stop the companies from doing business with the state or local governments.

According to News4 Jax, 78 charter flights carrying unaccompanied children landed at Jacksonville International over a six month period in 2021.

“A number of children have been locked on airplanes in the middle of the night and left on tarmac’s” said Sponsor John Snyder (R-Stuart).

The bill goes after common carriers, those who transport people for money, from getting state or local contracts if they were hired to transport immigrants who were apprehended at the border.

