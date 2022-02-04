Blountstown St. shooter found guilty of 1st Degree Murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The suspect of a fatal 2018 shooting on Blountstown Street has been found guilty of first-degree murder, according to the State Attorney’s Office for the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida.

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Quontarrious Jones on homicide charges for the murder of 28-year-old Brandon Bradshaw on Jan. 24, 2018.

Following a four-day trial that began Monday, Jan. 31, Jones was convicted for the 2018 Blountstown St. shooting, as the jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, the state attorney’s office said.

Jones was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence, according to the state attorney’s office release.

The state attorney’s office said the victim was shot eight times with a .32 caliber revolver while he was sitting on his couch.

Fingerprint evidence and witness testimony verified that Jones was the last person in the apartment with the victim, according to the release.

The state attorney’s office also mentioned when the suspect was questioned, he gave eight different explanations of his locations and how Bradshaw was killed, as well as information about the homicide that could only be known by the perpetrator.

The jury deliberated for about seven and a half hours, the release says.

