Cairo-Bainbridge basketball game closed to spectators after fan threats

Cairo High School
Cairo High School(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) – Friday night’s high school basketball game between Cairo and Bainbridge will be played at Cairo High School without spectators after fans from the two schools were threatening one another on social media.

“The only people that will be allowed in the gym or on the Cairo High School campus will be the varsity participants for both squads,” Cairo High School principal Chris Lokey said in a statement. “We have been alerted to several social media posts this week which puts us at a high level of concern for our fans and spectators.”

Cairo High School Athletic Director Tom Fallaw says both sides of the fan base were posting on social media about fighting at the game.

“Then it went from fighting to, ‘We’ll bring our guns, we’ll shoot you,’” Fallaw said.

One person even posted a clock counting down to “Fight Night at CHS” according to Fallaw.

Parents from both districts brought their concerns to school resource officers, prompting the decision to close the game to fans.

“There were a few bad apples that were going to make this event something that it shouldn’t be,” Fallaw said. “The threats were toward each other, and they were pinpointing it was going to happen at the game, so we took that out of the equation.”

Fallaw said officers will be on hand at the game to ensure only participants are allowed into the building. Police are still investigating the posts and trying to track down the source, Fallaw said.

“We are actively pursuing any person that may have posted anything that would threaten the safety of our fans and spectators,” Lokey wrote.

