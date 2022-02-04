Advertisement

CDC to start tracking COVID-19 through wastewater

By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is using wastewater to track the spread of COVID-19 because it’s a quicker way to get a glimpse of the disease’s spread.

It’s going to start publishing data about it on its coronavirus dashboard.

The National Wastewater Surveillance System tests for disease in 19 states.

More than 500 of its sites will start submitting data to the CDC this week.

Studies indicate most people infected with COVID-19 shed its viral DNA through feces.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents say Monterris Telfair, 24, was charged with attempted first-degree murder,...
2nd arrest made in West Tennessee and Basin streets shooting
A recently leaked video shows alleged members of a white supremacist group training near the...
Leaked video shows alleged white supremacist group training in Tallahassee
A log truck rolled over on North Meridian Road, near Spanish Moss Drive, Thursday morning.
Log truck rolls over on North Meridian Road
Javonne White (left) and Jasmine Munro (right) are accused of murder in the death of...
Deputies: Elderly Florida man dead after being shot, run over by own vehicle in parking lot
A woman named Joanna Causey, 53, of Port Saint Joe, has won the $1 million top prize in a...
Port Saint Joe woman wins $1 million in Florida Lottery

Latest News

Interstate 555 from Trumann to Bay in Arkansas was covered in ice Thursday afternoon. Numerous...
Storm expected to glaze Pennsylvania, New England in ice
Even after the storm pushes off to sea late Friday and Saturday, ice and snow were expected to...
Winter storm wallops US
Chinese President Xi Jinping, fourth right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, fourth left,...
Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit
Hall of Fame coach Bill Fitch is shown in this file photo.
Hall of Fame coach Bill Fitch dies, led Celtics to ‘81 title