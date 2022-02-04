‘I’m feeling really optimistic about what we’re gonna do moving forward’: Commissioner Porter hopeful after town hall to address gun violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday night, Tallahassee City Commissioner Jack Porter held a town hall with Sheriff Walt McNeil to address the gun violence issues in Tallahassee and invited young people to voice their concerns and offer solutions.

Porter says she had Thursday’s town hall meeting planned out weeks in advance at a time where there were 11 shootings since the new year. But with the current count now at 26, it couldn’t wait any longer.

“This is on a lot of peoples hearts and in a lot of peoples minds and I do think this month has been a wake up call,” said Tallahassee City Commissioner Jack Porter. “And I’m feeling really optimistic about what we’re gonna do moving forward.”

That optimism coming from feedback she received from the youth Thursday evening. The almost one hundred people on the call split into break out groups to share what changes they believe need to be made.

“They want to feel heard, they want to feel engraved. They want to feel like they pride in their community and in themselves,” shared Porter.

But according to Sheriff Walt McNeil, the data from the anatomy of a homicide report his department put together shows a lot of our young people don’t have hope.

“We know from the data from the interviews we had with students and young people. We know and they told us basically that most of them did not believe they would live to be 25 years or older,” explained Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil.

Sheriff McNeil says there is a plan however to target our most troubled youth and help ensure they don’t fall down the wrong path.

“We will identify something in the neighborhood of two to three thousand people that we believe are going through these processes and need assistance and help from the community,” shared Sheriff McNeil. “From that we hope to drive down number of deaths at the same time to make our community safer.”

According to the anatomy of a homicide results, roughly $838,000 is spent for every homicide.. Money Porter believes should be spent on our future leaders.

“When I hear that we are spending almost $1 million per homicide shooting, we’re not spending anywhere near that on the kids and if we were able to make that investment beforehand I don’t think we will have to make it after the fact,” exclaimed Porter.

A step in the right direction for safety.

Commissioner Porter says she believes the suggestions the young people made are possible and she hopes to get them done and save lives.

