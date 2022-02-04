Inside FAMU Basketball’s 7 Game Winning Streak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On January 8th, 2022, FAMU men’s basketball went into the halftime break against SWAC leader Southern down by just one point. Unfortunately, the Rattlers ended up losing that game by 14 dropping its overall record to 2-11 and falling to 0-2 in its inaugural season in the SWAC. Things were looking bleak.

Fast forward to today. The Rattlers haven’t lost since firing off seven straight wins and creating an undeniable buzz in Tallahassee.

Head Coach Robert McCullum and his team have a good memory.

“We were picked to finish sixth in the preseason,” McCullum laughs.

The Rattlers now 9-11 on the season, 7-2 in conference play, and sitting atop the SWAC East Division thanks to seven straight wins.

“Nothing builds confidence like winning,” McCullum says, “Our guys have realized they can win, they can come from behind, if we lose a lead--we can regain it. They’ve seen all of those scenarios so there’s a little bit more pep in their step.”

Experience, leadership, and contributions from multiple players on the floor is what Coach McCullum attributes his team’s success to. Take graduate student Bryce Moragne for instance or Senior MJ Randolph who has averaged nearly 20 points per game during this streak--both detailing the shift they have seen in this team.

“Really, we’ve just bought into the system. With everything that’s going on with this university and LeBron James and everything, there’s an expectation for us to be a great team,” Moragne explains, “We just had to understand that there’s expectations for us to be great and we have to live up to those expectations.”

“When things go bad, we’re gelling together. We’re huddling and talking about things we need to do. Talking about, ‘we need to get these last four minutes,’ or whatever it is in the game we need to do better, we’re talking about it, we’re gelling and it’s making a difference,” Randolph adds, “We all want a SWAC Championship, so it was just facing adversity, doing what we need to do, and locking in and we’re doing it.”

Nine games left in the regular season for FAMU--looking to keep this hot streak alive and detailing what it will take to finish strong.

“If we’re winning a lot, don’t get to high. If we start to lose, never get too low. Just keep pushing, staying humble, keep working hard and listening to what coach has for us, and the other coaches, and we should be fine,” Randolph concludes.

Moragne agrees, “You can’t overlook anybody. Just take it one game at a time--that’s all we can do. Prepare for the opponent, right now it’s Texas Southern, so that’s what we’re trying to do. Get that win, then we just have to keep it rolling.”

FAMU’s next action will be Saturday, February 5th hosting Texas Southern at the Lawson Center. That game will be televised on NBA TV.

