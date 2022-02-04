Leon County man convicted of shooting pregnant woman in the head

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting his pregnant sister-in-law in the head, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office for the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Corey Smith on charges of attempted first-degree murder, domestic battery and child abuse on Feb. 29, 2020. Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Millworks Way after a 911 caller said a pregnant woman was shot, LCSO told WCTV in 2020.

The State Attorney’s Office says the shooting happened during a social gathering at Smith’s brother’s house. Smith and his wife had been going through a separation, and his wife recently told him she was going to file for divorce, the press release says.

Smith previously threatened to kill his wife if she ever left him, and he was agitated that night because she was late to come to pick up their kids, the release says.

“One witness overheard him say he was going to kill ‘her’, referring to his wife (’intended victim’),” the press release states.

When Smith’s wife arrived, he started arguing with her and he then grabbed her by the throat, the State Attorney’s Office says. She managed to escape to the house and get their children with the help of Smith’s sister-in-law, according to the release.

“As she and her sister-in-law were near the car, each with a small child in their arms, [Smith] approached and fired a single shot at close range to his sister-in-law’s head with a 9-millimeter firearm,” the State Attorney’s Office says.

Smith was immediately tackled to the ground by his brother. Smith said several times he meant to shoot his wife, not his sister-in-law, the release says.

The victim nearly died from her injuries and had to go through complex surgeries to survive, the release says. The surgeries included neurosurgery, maxillofacial surgery, eye surgery and facial reconstructive surgery.

“Just this week, her damaged eye ruptured and had to be removed,” the release says. “A testament to her strength, she survived.”

The State Attorney’s Office says Smith entered an open plea to the court in Nov. 2021, and his sentencing took place Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

He was convicted on all charges: two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, domestic battery by strangulation and two counts of child abuse. The judge sentenced Smith to life in prison, the State Attorney’s Office says.

The release says the evidence prosecutors presented included testimony from several of the victim’s surgeons, the victim herself and her husband, who is Smith’s brother.

Additionally, prosecutors showed pictures from the scene, pictures of her injuries and text messages between Smith and his wife, the intended victim.

Smith had asked the court for a 35-year prison sentence, but the judge handed him a life sentence, the release says.

