Man caught in Gadsden County with cache of guns

Omar Herrera was later arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing and evading, drug trafficking...
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office said it discovered and seized many handguns, rifles and semiautomatic rifles, as well as over a thousand rounds of ammunition, following an arrest Thursday.

According to GCSO, a deputy tried to pull over a black Camaro. When the vehicle saw the deputy, it took off from the area and later crashed near E. King and N. Madison streets in Quincy, the sheriff’s office said.

GCSO said the driver, Omar Herrera, was captured after the crash.

Herrera was later arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing and evading, drug trafficking and possession of firearms while committing a felony.

GCSO also mentioned Herrera was charged with animal cruelty, since the car crash injured his dog. Herrera was taken to the Gadsden County Jail.

GCSO received assistance from the Quincy Police Department in this investigation.

