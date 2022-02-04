Advertisement

Tallahassee Marathon returns Sunday after 2021 cancellation

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Big Bend runners are ready to take on the challenge and push their limits in the 2022 Tallahassee Marathon this Sunday, Feb. 6.

The City of Tallahassee has released a map of temporary road closures of Calhoun Street, Franklin Boulevard and Lafayette Street.

Selected roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. when runners are present. The following times are approximate and county-maintained roads will be affected.

  • 7:40 a.m. to 8:35 a.m. Calhoun Street will be closed from Thomasville Road to East Tennessee Street.
  • 7:50 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. Franklin Boulevard’s southbound lane will be closed from Mahan Drive to Lafayette Street.
  • 8 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. Lafayette Street from Suwannee Street to Myers Park Drive will be closed.

The Tallahassee Police Department will block off access to these roadways. Other streets along the route may also be affected by the marathon and officials ask that residents plan accordingly.

You can view the map of the marathon route at this link or below:

