Advertisement

Therapy cow helps seniors with Alzheimer’s, dementia create new memories

Dolly the cow is making her rounds at senior living facilities and daycare centers. (Source: KNXV/DOLLYSTAR FOUNDATION WEBSITE/CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet and Cameron Polom
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KNXV) - You’ve heard of therapy dogs, but what about a therapy cow?

Dolly the cow is making her rounds at Oakwood Creative Care, an adult daycare center in Mesa, Ariz.

Oakwood Creative Care specializes in helping seniors with cognitive challenges, like diagnoses of Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s disease. Activities like meeting Dolly the therapy cow are helping seniors create new memories.

Dolly’s owner Karin Boyle began her mission after her own father was placed in a memory care facility. When her dad responded positively to visits from Dolly, Boyle had the idea to let her cow help other seniors.

Boyle said Dolly is now requested “all over the place” and visits a senior facility almost every weekend.

Dolly’s delightful demeanor and love for marshmallows keeps the seniors smiling and laughing, warming hearts everywhere she goes.

Copyright 2022 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recently leaked video shows alleged members of a white supremacist group training near the...
Leaked video shows alleged white supremacist group training in Tallahassee
Court documents say Monterris Telfair, 24, was charged with attempted first-degree murder,...
2nd arrest made in West Tennessee and Basin streets shooting
Javonne White (left) and Jasmine Munro (right) are accused of murder in the death of...
Deputies: Elderly Florida man dead after being shot, run over by own vehicle in parking lot
A log truck rolled over on North Meridian Road, near Spanish Moss Drive, Thursday morning.
Log truck rolls over on North Meridian Road
A woman named Joanna Causey, 53, of Port Saint Joe, has won the $1 million top prize in a...
Port Saint Joe woman wins $1 million in Florida Lottery

Latest News

Cairo High School
UPDATE: WCTV will stream Cairo-Bainbridge basketball games that are closed to fans
Strong January jobs numbers surprise most economists. (Source: CNN, NYSE, POOL)
Behind the numbers of January's job boom
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
COVID falling in 49 of 50 states as deaths near 900,000
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence says Trump wrong in saying VP could overturn election
Corey Smith had asked the court for a 35-year prison sentence, but the judge handed him a life...
Leon County man convicted of shooting pregnant woman in the head