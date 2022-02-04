Two suspects arrested for Lake Park, Ga. murder

LAKE PARK, Ga. (WCTV) - Investigators with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect for charges stemming from an Oct. 2021 murder in Lake Park.

On Jan. 26, 2022, Cordell Sutton, aka Pee Wee, was arrested in connection to that murder, according to LCSO.

LCSO said Sutton was found in a white Dodge Charger belonging to a woman from Ware County, according to information gathered by Valdosta Police Department Power Squad officers.

With the assistance of the Waycross Police Criminal Investigations Unit, investigators began looking in neighborhoods and establishments in Waycross.

After several hours, Sutton was seen driving the Dodge Charger and was pursued to a motel room, where he was taken to custody without incident.

During his arrest, a handgun was discovered, said LCSO.

According to LCSO, the other outstanding suspect in the murder, Brittany Reeves, was arrested by the United State Marshals fugitive unit south of Atlanta on Jan. 26.

