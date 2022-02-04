Advertisement

USDA to update school meal nutrition standards

The USDA is issuing new nutrition standards that will require less sodium and healthier grains...
The USDA is issuing new nutrition standards that will require less sodium and healthier grains for school meals.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden Administration is working to make school lunches healthier.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is issuing new nutrition standards for milk, whole grains and sodium in school meals.

Schools will be allowed to offer flavored low-fat one percent milk and 80% of grains must be whole grain rich.

Sodium limits are also being lowered. They’re going down 10%, starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

The USDA points out these changes are transitional, to help schools recover from COVID-19 and supply chain challenges.

The agency plans to develop more long-term standards for the 2024-2025 school year.

The last major update to school nutrition standards came in 2012.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents say Monterris Telfair, 24, was charged with attempted first-degree murder,...
2nd arrest made in West Tennessee and Basin streets shooting
A recently leaked video shows alleged members of a white supremacist group training near the...
Leaked video shows alleged white supremacist group training in Tallahassee
A log truck rolled over on North Meridian Road, near Spanish Moss Drive, Thursday morning.
Log truck rolls over on North Meridian Road
Javonne White (left) and Jasmine Munro (right) are accused of murder in the death of...
Deputies: Elderly Florida man dead after being shot, run over by own vehicle in parking lot
A woman named Joanna Causey, 53, of Port Saint Joe, has won the $1 million top prize in a...
Port Saint Joe woman wins $1 million in Florida Lottery

Latest News

What's Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022
What’s Brewing? Feb. 4, 2022
Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Arbery killer’s father retracts plea before hate crime trial
Officials in Georgia issued an Amber Alert for Brayden Dobbs, a 4-year-old boy from Haralson...
Amber Alert issued in Georgia for missing 4-year-old
State awards TCC $2 million to create charter school
Even though President Vladimir Putin said a month ago that he wants a quick answer to the...
Despite Russian warning, Ukraine talks continue